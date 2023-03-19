Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded at CLSA

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Price Performance
TGLVY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.
About Top Glove Co. Bhd.
