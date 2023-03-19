TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 2.5% Following Dividend Announcement

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.34. 93,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 291,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.891 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.58%.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

