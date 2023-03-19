Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About EPAM Systems

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

