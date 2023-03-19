Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 893 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.0 %

ABC stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

