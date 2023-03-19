Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $236,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

NYSE WPM opened at $45.30 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

