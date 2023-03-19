Traeger’s (COOK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $9.91.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
