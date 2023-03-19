Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

