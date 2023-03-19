Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,011,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,462,829 shares.The stock last traded at $167.86 and had previously closed at $172.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

