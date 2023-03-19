Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 346.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $107.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

