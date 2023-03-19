Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,230,000. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 175,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

