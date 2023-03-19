Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Trading 8.3% Higher

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 127,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 182,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile



Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.



