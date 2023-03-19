Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $44.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than ITEX.

This table compares Trip.com Group and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 6.45% 0.31% 0.18% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion N/A $206.00 million $0.28 130.90 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About ITEX

(Get Rating)

ITEX Corp. engages in the operation of cashless business transactions and operates as a marketplace. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.