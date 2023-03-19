Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.5 %

TPC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

