Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.83. Tuya shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 24,925 shares traded.

Tuya Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $918.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

