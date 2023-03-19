Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $326.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.06. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

