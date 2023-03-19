Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,729 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.54 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

