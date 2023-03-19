UBS Group Reiterates “$260.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $260.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on FDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
