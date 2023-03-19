UBS Group Reiterates “$260.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $260.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.41.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

