UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 32.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

