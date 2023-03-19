Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 237.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

RARE stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $310,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

