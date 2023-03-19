UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Down to $65.28

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.28, but opened at $61.45. UMB Financial shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 244,146 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 608.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 453.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

