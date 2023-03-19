Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

