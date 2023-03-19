United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Gap Down to $28.45

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $27.49. United Community Banks shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 182,337 shares traded.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

