United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UMC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in United Microelectronics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 310,020 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,960,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

