United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $370.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

