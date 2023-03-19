Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 22.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.33.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

