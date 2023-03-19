Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

