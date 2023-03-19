Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $142,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

