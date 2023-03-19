Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

