VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $64,137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,393,000 after buying an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,118,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,242. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $193.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.19 and its 200-day moving average is $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.