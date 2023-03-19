Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Sells $180,900.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $180,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lisa Butler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48.
Shares of VERX opened at $18.48 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
