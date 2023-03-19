Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Sells $180,900.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $180,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lisa Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $18.48 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

