Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $295.77 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

