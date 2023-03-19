Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €18.80 ($20.22) on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a fifty-two week high of €48.19 ($51.82). The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.93 and its 200 day moving average is €23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

