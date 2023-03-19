Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($41.94) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNA. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA opened at €18.80 ($20.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.93 and its 200 day moving average is €23.72. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a 12-month high of €48.19 ($51.82).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

