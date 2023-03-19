Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.40 ($48.82) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Vonovia Stock Down 2.2 %

VNA stock opened at €18.80 ($20.22) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a twelve month high of €48.19 ($51.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

