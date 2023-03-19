Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($29.03) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Vonovia Trading Down 2.2 %

ETR VNA opened at €18.80 ($20.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a twelve month high of €48.19 ($51.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -626.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.93 and its 200 day moving average is €23.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

