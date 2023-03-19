Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

WBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Wallbox stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

