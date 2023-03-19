Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

WBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Wallbox Price Performance

Wallbox stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.