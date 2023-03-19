Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 3.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 459,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 549,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.