Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.76. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 5,154,191 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.