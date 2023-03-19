Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
