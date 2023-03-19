Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

