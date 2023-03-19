Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.01. 363,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 787,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Waterdrop Trading Up 3.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.99.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
