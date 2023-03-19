WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $159,000 Position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHRX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000.

Shares of RHRX stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

About RH Tactical Rotation ETF

The RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that utilizes sector rotation strategies in its attempt to capitalize on changes in the business cycle. The fund is actively managed. RHRX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

