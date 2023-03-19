WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,639,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

JNJ stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

