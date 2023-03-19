Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 32.8 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

