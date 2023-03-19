Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 458 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $690.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $710.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

