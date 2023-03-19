Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nucor by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

