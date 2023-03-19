Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $100,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

