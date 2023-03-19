Wedmont Private Capital Has $352,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Illumina were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Price Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $224.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.86 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.