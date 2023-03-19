Wedmont Private Capital Has $354,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

