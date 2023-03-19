Wedmont Private Capital Has $357,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

