Wedmont Private Capital Invests $363,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

